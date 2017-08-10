Strategy Awards shortlists unveiled: part two Here is the second group of shortlisted work for this year's insights-focused competition.

Work that begins with a brilliant insight, ends with a Strategy Award.

The jury has congregated, studied and graded the stack of insights-driven campaigns submitted this year, and now, the highest scoring work is being unveiled. Yesterday, hopefuls in five of 11 categories were unveiled, and today we list the contenders in the remaining six categories.

Developed in association with the Account Planning Group of Canada (APG), the Strategy Awards recognizes ideas that shape, build and transform brands. The Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies will handed out at the Agency of the Year evening gala, happening this Nov. 9 in Toronto. For this year’s jury, led by Cossette’s Jason Chaney, Samsung’s Mark Childs and Maxus’ Ann Stewart, click here.

Evolution Strategy: Keeping It Fresh

“Suck It Up”

Brand: Fisherman’s Friend

Agency: Giants & Gentlemen

“Make a Date with Harlequin”

Brand: Harlequin Enterprises

Agency: BBDO Toronto

“Cashmere Now Streaming”

Brand: Kruger (Cashmere)

Agency: Maxus Canada and John St.

“Red Light Glass”

Brand: Labatt Brewing Company (Budweiser)

Agency: Anomaly

“Maxi brand relaunch”

Brand: Loblaw Companies Limited (Maxi)

Agency: Lg2

“Playsmart Launch”

Brand: Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation

Agency: FCB Toronto

“Gain by Gain”

Brand: Procter & Gamble (Gain)

Agency: Leo Burnett

“Poverty Isn’t Always Easy To See”

Brand: The Salvation Army

Agency: Grey

“SickKids VS”

Brand: SickKids

Agency: Cossette

“Snapchat Hack”

Brand: Unilever (Dove)

Agency: MindShare Canada

Game Changer

“One Less Box To Move”

Brand: La grande guignolée des médias

Agency: Tam-Tam\TBWA

“1903: A Harley-Davidson Café”

Brand: Harley-Davidson

Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

“Pride Tape”

Brand: Institute for Sexual Minority Studies & Services

Agency: Calder Bateman Communications

“The One That Got Away”

Brand: Interval House

Agency: Union

“No Baby Unhugged”

Brand: Kimberly-Clark (Huggies)

Agency: Ogilvy & Mather

“It’s Not My Period”

Brand: Kimberly-Clark (U by Kotex)

Agency: Ogilvy & Mather

“Where Am I?”

Brand: OTMPC

Agency: FCB Toronto

“Tough Questions”

Brand: Questrade

Agency: No Fixed Address

Launch Strategy

“Boréale brand relaunch”

Brand: Les Brasseurs du Nord (Boréale)

Agency: Lg2

“Power to Give Life”

Brand: Canadian Blood Services

“The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration”

Brand: CBC

“CBC Vancouver Fault Lines”

Brand: CBC Vancouver

“Canadian Launch”

Brand: Credit Karma

Agency: Taxi

“Itty Bitty Ballers”

Client: GoDaddy

Agency: Juniper Park\TBWA

“The Baron Samedi Spiced Rum launch”

Brand: Gruppo Campari (The Baron Samedi Spiced Rum)

Agency: Mirum Canada

“Special K Nourish”

Brand: Kellogg’s (Special K)

Agency: Leo Burnett

“Sonnet Insurance launch”

Brand: Sonnet Insurance

Agency: Johannes Leonardo

“The Sweet Jesus Confessional”

Brand: Sweet Jesus

Agency: OneMethod (A Division of Bensimon Byrne)

“Tim Hortons Dark Roast relaunch”

Brand: Tim Hortons

Agency: Ogilvy & Mather

“Sorry”

Brand: Tourisme Montréal

Agency: Lg2

“Project 86”

Brand: Toyota Canada

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi

“Secret Life of Pets”

Brand: Universal Studios Canada

Agency: Maxus Canada

Niche Strategy

“#CollabWithAric”

Brand: Aric Guite Photography

Agency: Havas Worldwide Canada

“Down Syndrome Answers”

Brand: Canadian Down Syndrome Society

Agency: FCB Toronto

“A Taste of Poverty”

Brand: La grande guignolée des médias

Agency: Tam-Tam\TBWA

“Move in with Just Eat”

Brand: Just Eat

Agency: Leo Burnett

“Snack Time”

Brand: Milk West

Agency: DDB Canada

“It Ran”

Brand: NABS

Agency: Lg2

“Canadian Apparel”

Brand: ONEMETH Goods

Agency: Bensimon Byrne / OneMethod

“Give-A-Care”

Brand: Rethink Breast Cancer

Agency: Lg2

“Tags with Impact”

Brand: World Vision

Agency: KBS

“Rise Up! Daughters of India”

Brand: World Vision Canada

Agency: AV Communications

Research Mastery

“Change the Work Climate”

Brand: BBDO

Agency: BBDO Toronto

“Expedia.ca Vegas You”

Brand: Expedia.ca

Agency: Grip Limited

“Your Perfect Life”

Brand: Royal LePage

Agency: Environics Analytics

“SAQ Inspire”

Brand: La Société des alcools du Québec / Quebec Alcohol Corporation

Agency: Cossette

Turnaround Strategy

“The Tufties”

Brand: Cadillac Fairview

Agency: Bleublancrouge

“Claim Your Cali”

Brand: Campari Canada

Agency: BBDO Toronto

“Go Get It”

Brand: Fido

Agency: Taxi

“Second Only to Yours”

Brand: Kraft Heinz (Classico)

Agency: Taxi

“Part of the Family”

Brand: Leon’s

Agency: Taxi

“Your Horse”

Brand: Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation

Agency: BBDO Toronto

“Chi-Cheemaun: Travel in Good Spirits”

Brand: Owen Sound Transportation Company

Agency: Cleansheet Communications

“Cleaner of Your Dreams”

Brand: Procter & Gamble (Mr. Clean)

Agency: Leo Burnett

“Retire Ready”

Brand: TD Bank Group

Agency: Leo Burnett

“The Lemonade Stand”

Brand: Yellow Pages

Agency: Leo Burnett

“Live Large”

Brand: Weston Bakeries

Agency: Union

Tickets to the Strategy Awards on Nov. 9 are available now.