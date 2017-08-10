Strategy Awards shortlists unveiled: part two
Here is the second group of shortlisted work for this year's insights-focused competition.
Work that begins with a brilliant insight, ends with a Strategy Award.
The jury has congregated, studied and graded the stack of insights-driven campaigns submitted this year, and now, the highest scoring work is being unveiled. Yesterday, hopefuls in five of 11 categories were unveiled, and today we list the contenders in the remaining six categories.
Developed in association with the Account Planning Group of Canada (APG), the Strategy Awards recognizes ideas that shape, build and transform brands. The Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies will handed out at the Agency of the Year evening gala, happening this Nov. 9 in Toronto. For this year’s jury, led by Cossette’s Jason Chaney, Samsung’s Mark Childs and Maxus’ Ann Stewart, click here.
Evolution Strategy: Keeping It Fresh
“Suck It Up”
Brand: Fisherman’s Friend
Agency: Giants & Gentlemen
“Make a Date with Harlequin”
Brand: Harlequin Enterprises
Agency: BBDO Toronto
“Cashmere Now Streaming”
Brand: Kruger (Cashmere)
Agency: Maxus Canada and John St.
“Red Light Glass”
Brand: Labatt Brewing Company (Budweiser)
Agency: Anomaly
“Maxi brand relaunch”
Brand: Loblaw Companies Limited (Maxi)
Agency: Lg2
“Playsmart Launch”
Brand: Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation
Agency: FCB Toronto
“Gain by Gain”
Brand: Procter & Gamble (Gain)
Agency: Leo Burnett
“Poverty Isn’t Always Easy To See”
Brand: The Salvation Army
Agency: Grey
“SickKids VS”
Brand: SickKids
Agency: Cossette
“Snapchat Hack”
Brand: Unilever (Dove)
Agency: MindShare Canada
Game Changer
“One Less Box To Move”
Brand: La grande guignolée des médias
Agency: Tam-Tam\TBWA
“1903: A Harley-Davidson Café”
Brand: Harley-Davidson
Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo
“Pride Tape”
Brand: Institute for Sexual Minority Studies & Services
Agency: Calder Bateman Communications
“The One That Got Away”
Brand: Interval House
Agency: Union
“No Baby Unhugged”
Brand: Kimberly-Clark (Huggies)
Agency: Ogilvy & Mather
“It’s Not My Period”
Brand: Kimberly-Clark (U by Kotex)
Agency: Ogilvy & Mather
“Where Am I?”
Brand: OTMPC
Agency: FCB Toronto
“Gain by Gain”
Brand: Procter & Gamble (Gain)
Agency: Leo Burnett
“Tough Questions”
Brand: Questrade
Agency: No Fixed Address
Launch Strategy
“Boréale brand relaunch”
Brand: Les Brasseurs du Nord (Boréale)
Agency: Lg2
“Power to Give Life”
Brand: Canadian Blood Services
“The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration”
Brand: CBC
“CBC Vancouver Fault Lines”
Brand: CBC Vancouver
“Canadian Launch”
Brand: Credit Karma
Agency: Taxi
“Suck It Up”
Brand: Fisherman’s Friend
Agency: Giants & Gentlemen
“Itty Bitty Ballers”
Client: GoDaddy
Agency: Juniper Park\TBWA
“The Baron Samedi Spiced Rum launch”
Brand: Gruppo Campari (The Baron Samedi Spiced Rum)
Agency: Mirum Canada
“Special K Nourish”
Brand: Kellogg’s (Special K)
Agency: Leo Burnett
“Playsmart Launch”
Brand: Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation
Agency: FCB Toronto
“Sonnet Insurance launch”
Brand: Sonnet Insurance
Agency: Johannes Leonardo
“The Sweet Jesus Confessional”
Brand: Sweet Jesus
Agency: OneMethod (A Division of Bensimon Byrne)
“Tim Hortons Dark Roast relaunch”
Brand: Tim Hortons
Agency: Ogilvy & Mather
“Sorry”
Brand: Tourisme Montréal
Agency: Lg2
“Project 86”
Brand: Toyota Canada
Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi
“Secret Life of Pets”
Brand: Universal Studios Canada
Agency: Maxus Canada
Niche Strategy
“#CollabWithAric”
Brand: Aric Guite Photography
Agency: Havas Worldwide Canada
“Down Syndrome Answers”
Brand: Canadian Down Syndrome Society
Agency: FCB Toronto
“A Taste of Poverty”
Brand: La grande guignolée des médias
Agency: Tam-Tam\TBWA
“The Baron Samedi Spiced Rum Launch”
Brand: Gruppo Campari
Agency: Mirum Canada
“Move in with Just Eat”
Brand: Just Eat
Agency: Leo Burnett
“Snack Time”
Brand: Milk West
Agency: DDB Canada
“It Ran”
Brand: NABS
Agency: Lg2
“Canadian Apparel”
Brand: ONEMETH Goods
Agency: Bensimon Byrne / OneMethod
“Give-A-Care”
Brand: Rethink Breast Cancer
Agency: Lg2
“Tags with Impact”
Brand: World Vision
Agency: KBS
“Rise Up! Daughters of India”
Brand: World Vision Canada
Agency: AV Communications
Research Mastery
“Change the Work Climate”
Brand: BBDO
Agency: BBDO Toronto
“Expedia.ca Vegas You”
Brand: Expedia.ca
Agency: Grip Limited
“Your Perfect Life”
Brand: Royal LePage
Agency: Environics Analytics
“SickKids VS”
Brand: SickKids
Agency: Cossette
“SAQ Inspire”
Brand: La Société des alcools du Québec / Quebec Alcohol Corporation
Agency: Cossette
Turnaround Strategy
“Boréale brand relaunch”
Brand: Les Brasseurs du Nord (Boréale)
Agency: Lg2
“The Tufties”
Brand: Cadillac Fairview
Agency: Bleublancrouge
“Claim Your Cali”
Brand: Campari Canada
Agency: BBDO Toronto
“Expedia.ca Vegas You”
Brand: Expedia.ca
Agency: Grip Limited
“Go Get It”
Brand: Fido
Agency: Taxi
“No Baby Unhugged”
Brand: Kimberly-Clark (Huggies)
Agency: Ogilvy & Mather
“Second Only to Yours”
Brand: Kraft Heinz (Classico)
Agency: Taxi
“Part of the Family”
Brand: Leon’s
Agency: Taxi
“Maxi brand relaunch”
Brand: Loblaw Companies Limited (Maxi)
Agency: Lg2
“Your Horse”
Brand: Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation
Agency: BBDO Toronto
“Where Am I?”
Brand: OTMPC
Agency: FCB Toronto
“Chi-Cheemaun: Travel in Good Spirits”
Brand: Owen Sound Transportation Company
Agency: Cleansheet Communications
“Cleaner of Your Dreams”
Brand: Procter & Gamble (Mr. Clean)
Agency: Leo Burnett
“Retire Ready”
Brand: TD Bank Group
Agency: Leo Burnett
“Tim Hortons Dark Roast relaunch”
Brand: Tim Hortons
Agency: Ogilvy & Mather
“The Lemonade Stand”
Brand: Yellow Pages
Agency: Leo Burnett
“Live Large”
Brand: Weston Bakeries
Agency: Union
Tickets to the Strategy Awards on Nov. 9 are available now.