McCann Montreal picks up Bombardier mandate Transportation industry experts and rebranding gurus helped win the global assignment.

Bombardier has selected McCann Montreal as its newest agency partner to work on a corporate-level mandate.

Specific details of the assignment aren’t being released. A press release from the company describes the assignment in very broad terms as including “strategic marketing and communications support for Bombardier’s rail transportation and aerospace business, both at home and abroad.”

Mylene Savoie, president of McCann Montreal, would only describe it as a “global brand strategy assignment… not a creative mandate,” and that it will affect “all facets of Bombardier.”

While the account will be led by McCann’s Montreal office, it brought a handful of subject matter experts from within its IPG-owned network to help pitch and now serve the client going forward. A strategy team from McCann Toronto was tapped for data and insights on the transportation industry, and FutureBrands in New York became involved “because they’d done similar brand work on American Airlines and Pitney Bowes… they are a player in large, global rebrandings,” according to Savoie

“I think it’s the first mandate of many, the first phases of a multi-year mandate,” she said.

Savoie said the account win would not require hiring new talent to staff up the agency.