Cossette adds to management team Stacey Masson will lead the agency's new communications strategy, both in Canada and internationally.

Cossette has created a new role on its management team, hiring Stacey Masson as senior director of corporate communications.

Reporting to president and CEO Mélanie Dunn and working closely with EVP and general managers Louis Duchesne (in Montreal) and Daniel Shearer (in Toronto), Masson has been tasked with implementing an integrated communications strategy for Cossette, both internally and externally, in Canada and internationally.

In an email, Dunn told strategy the position and new communications strategy was created in response to recent momentum at the agency, including new business wins, recognition at Agency of the Year and wins at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

“Because of this, our ambitions and teams are growing,” Dunn said. “Stacey will help consolidate our leading position in Canada while supporting Cossette’s growth here and abroad.”

Masson joins from Quebec-based hotel company Groupe Germain, which she joined in 2012 and was most recently senior director of marketing and communications. She has also held senior communications roles at Hydro Quebec andTelus and has worked agency-side at Massy-Forget Public Relations.

Cossette’s new business this year includes SAQ, Quebec Tourism Alliance, Destination Canada and the relaunch of snack food brand Vachon. It has also made a number of leadership promotions in Quebec, hired a new leader on its strategy team, while also joining with The&Partnership to create a new integrated, dedicated team for Telus.