Pomp & Circumstance wins Toronto’s Union Station The major transit hub is the latest in a string of summer wins for the PR shop.

Toronto’s Union Station has chosen Pomp & Circumstance as its new PR agency of record, following a competitive review involving four agencies.

Union Station, which has 250,000 people pass through it every day, is a hub for the local Toronto Transit Commission, Via Rail, regional Go Transit and Union Pearson Express train to the region’s largest airport. It has been under major renovations for several years as part of a revitalization plan.

Pomp & Circumstance will lead creative strategy for media relations and influencer engagement, along with working on “strategic storytelling through partnerships and events,” according to a release. Union Station didn’t previously work with a PR agency but does work with Diamond Integrated Marketing and Clear Channel.

In that statement, Union’s vice president of brand and communications Vanessa McDonald said that it was after an agency that could reflect its “core values,” including creating a “sense of belonging, imagination and to offer a platform for authentic cultural experiences.”

Union is the latest in a string of wins for Pomp & Circumstance since May, including Huawei, RBC Race for the Kids, Leafly, Stackt, Pure + Simple and Wholly Veggie.