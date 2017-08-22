A&C picks up eight new assignments Rexall, Kenneth Cole and Woodbine Entertainment are among the recent wins for the communications shop.

Toronto communications agency A&C has made a number of additions to its portfolio, picking up new assignments across fashion, retail, entertainment and alcohol.

Following competitive reviews, A&C has added fashion brand Kenneth Cole, drugstore chain Rexall and the Museum of Contemporary Art to its client roster. It also won a new RFP for racetrack operator Woodbine Entertainment Group, a client it first picked up last year.

Outside of review, A&C has picked up assignments for Ela Handbags, spirit maker Victoria Distillers and alcohol distributor Von Terra Enterprises. It has also won a new strategic direction assignment from previous client Cabot Links golf resort.

The exact assignments vary depending on the client, but on top of traditional media relations, A&C will handle content strategy and deployment, media planning and influencer marketing for its new clients. All of the relationships were effective as of June.

The new business this year follows a number of wins in 2016, which – in addition to its first work with Woodbine and Cabot Links – included S. Pellegrino and Nestlé Pure Life Sparkling Water.

A&C has also added to its team, hiring account coordinator Reshma Mathur. She joins from MSLGroup, and has experience working with brands including Pampers, Similac and Emirates Airlines.