Cossette builds out its content team New strategists bring a wide range of experience to the evolving practice at the agency.

Pictured, left to right: Julie Trudeau, James Alexander Dunphy, Youri Hollier, Martina Djogo, Chris Bergeron, Elsa Moufarege and Mikael Lebleu.

Cossette has bolstered its strategic strength in a growing practice, adding five new staff to its content team.

Leading the hires are four new content strategists. James Alexander Dunphy joins from Sid Lee; Julie Trudeau joins following stints at Bleublancrouge and strategy and research firm Substance; Martina Djogo joins after being part of the digital teams at Elle Québec and Châtelaine; and Youri Hollier joins after roles at retail tech company Lightspeed and David’s Tea.

Cossette has also added community manager Elsa Moufarege to the content team, having previously been at Movement Factory and Rudsak.

The new hires join a team led by Chris Bergeron, who had been a creative director with Cossette for more than two years before being promoted to VP of experience and content early this year. Already on the team is Mikael Lebleu, a content strategist who joined Cossette from Quebecor’s QMI Agency last fall.

In a press release, Bergeron pointed to the wide range of experience the new hires bring with them – from agency-side to media to client-side brands – as being valuable additions to Cossette’s existing strategy talent.

“We chose candidates who have had success in a variety of content-related areas, whether their expertise involves platforms and formats, campaign ecosystems, or content creation,” she said. “Content is no longer an isolated, emerging discipline. Today all projects — from brand experience to CRM and advertising campaigns — have to incorporate a content strategy.”