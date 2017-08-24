6S Marketing wins Cobs Bread The agency will lead digital work for the expanding franchise bakery.

Cobs Bread Bakery has named 6S Marketing as its strategic digital agency partner in North America.

The agency, which has offices in Toronto, Vancouver and New York, won the work following a competitive review involving five agencies. It will lead all digital marketing and advertising for Cobs, including brand, creative and media, along with growing its social channels as the brand expands.

Cobs, which has 97 locations across Canada, is a franchise brand and part of Australian-owned Bakers Delight.

It will also now work with 6S sister agency Drive Digital as its creative partner. It previously worked with Traction for franchise recruitment and Thrive for consumer marketing.

6S has also worked with Cirque du Soleil, KLM, MEC and Topshop, among others.