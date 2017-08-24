KBS adds a strategy director The shop aims to deepen its digital expertise with its recent hires.

Pictured: Adam Brain and Greg Shortall.

KBS Canada has added a director of strategy to its team, bringing on Adam Brain for the role.

Brain was previously director of strategy at Sandbox, which itself had previously been One Advertising. While at that shop, he was also director of digital strategy and prior to that, was a digital strategist at Taxi and Taxi 2.

He also previously worked at digital agency Dashboard. During his 10 years in the industry, Brain has worked on clients including Heineken, Hellmann’s, Capital One and Boston Pizza.

In a release, KBS president Nick Dean said the agency is always on the hunt for talent that helps deepen its digital expertise.

Among KBS’ other major hires this year was Greg Shortall, who joined the agency as a creative director of January. Shortall had previously held associate creative director roles with Taxi, Cossette and OgilvyOne before joining KBS. He has worked on digital, mass and CRM programs for clients including Unilever, P&G, Scotiabank, Nike, General Mills, Telus, Coca-Cola and American Express.