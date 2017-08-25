Up to the Minute: DDB adds to its PR team in Montreal Plus, new wins for LP/AD and 1Milk2Sugars and more news you may have missed.

New hires

DDB Public Relations has added to its team in Montreal, bringing on Deborah Bourne as an account manager to lead the growing Quebec practice. Specifically, Bourne is tasked with developing media relations and influencer programs, events and social media strategies for the Moet Hennessy portfolio of brands. Prior to joining DDB, Bourne worked with High Road in Montreal.

Environics Communications has announced two additions to its team in Toronto, bringing Saro Khatchadourian onto its government relations team as a senior consultant and Justin Gaul as a consultant in its corporate and financial practice. Khatchadourian joins the agency following six years on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, working in various communications and advisory roles with various cabinet ministers. Gaul was most recently a consultant with Apex Public Relations and has also held roles with Veritas Communications and MSLGroup.

New business

Toronto agency LP/AD has been named as an agency of record for Tabasco, leading digital strategy and content for its business in Canada. Specifically, the agency will work on developing a social media strategy, manage online properties and develop digital content for foodservice activation activities.

PR shop 1Milk2Sugars has been named agency of record for Blend & Boost, a skincare and cosmetics brand owned by pharmaceutical company Medisca. The Toronto agency is tasked with developing an “always on” PR and influencer strategy for the brand. The shop is also currently AOR for the Beiersdorf portfolio in Canada, including Nivea, Nivea Men, Eucerin and Elastoplast.

Media

Twitter Canada is searching for a new managing director, as Rory Capern has departed the company.

The Globe and Mail will stop delivering its print editions to Atlantic Canada as of the end of November.

Toronto-based Marblemedia is set to relaunch Bell Media’s 1980s game show Just Like Mom.