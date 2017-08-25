Veritas wins Sonnet Insurance, Heart & Stroke The communications shop picks up new mandates following competitive pitches.

Pictured: Sonnet’s “Balloon” spot was one of several videos that made up its optimism-heavy launch campaign.

Toronto-based Veritas Communications has picked up two new clients, being selected as an agency partner for both digital insurance company Sonnet and Heart & Stroke following competitive pitch processes.

Sonnet, which recently named a new leader in Canada, launched last year with a major advertising campaign focused on optimism, a key differentiator to its branding. As agency of record, Veritas will lead PR and influencer marketing for the brand.

The win followed a competitive pitch involving an undisclosed number of agencies. Sonnet did not disclose its previous PR partner.

Meanwhile, Veritas has also been selected as a PR agency partner (in a campaign-based relationship) for Heart & Stroke, following a competitive pitch with four other agencies. Previously, Heart and Stroke led its own external communications. The specific mandate for Veritas is currently being determined.

Heart & Stroke debuted its first major brand refresh in 60 years in late 2016, changing both its name (from the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada) and its look, aimed at having a more consistent approach across regions and fundraising programs.

Veritas, which opened an office in Vancouver last year, also counts Microsoft, Best Buy, General Mills, Subway and Labatt among its clients.