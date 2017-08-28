Elemental slurps up Chatime account The global bubble tea franchisor concludes its agency review.

A popular bubble tea chain has just concluded an agency review, selecting Elemental as its new AOR.

Elemental is set to oversee seasonal campaigns for Chatime, to promote the brand’s various products. It’s also consulting on brand strategy.

Chatime Ontario operates 21 locations in the province and owns 800 locations worldwide, according to the company. However, Elemental partner Dustin Brown says the chain is expanding in the coming months and is working on an update to its 120,000-member loyalty program that will include a mobile app.

While the pitch was designed to find an agency that would focus on drink promotion, during agency presentations, Elemental’s team spoke with brand reps about going bigger.

“There’s more of a vision they should be looking at,” Brown says. “They’re in an category competing for the same dollars as Starbucks, Tim Hortons and McDonald’s. We talked to them about carving out the moments that Chatime can own. We want to build a bigger target profile for them.”

Coffee and tea are a high-spending, competitive market. Starbucks recently announced the closure of its Teavana retail chain to focus more on its main banner stores, reducing sales locations of those tea-products to Starbucks locations.

Since the start of the year, Elemental has also landed work with Canadian apparel maker Baffin, for which it is crafting a campaign for the fall, as well as Campari’s below-the-line business.

Photo credit: knster via flickr and Wikimedia Commons