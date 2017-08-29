PR and Design Agency of the Year shortlists are in Here's who still has a chance to collect the top prizes at the November gala.

After two weeks of poring over Canadian agencies’ best PR and design work, our juries have submitted their marks and we’ve narrowed down the field. Below are the shortlists for the 2017 PR Agency of the Year and our first Design Agency of the Year.

The awards will be handed out at a gala in Toronto on Nov. 9, along with the prizes for top digital, media and creative agencies. Those shortlists will be released later this week (Media on Wednesday, Digital on Thursday and Agency of the Year on Friday).

For tickets and information, visit the website or contact Joel Pinto at jpinto@brunico.com or 416.408.1376. You can read about previous winners here.

Here is the 2017 PR Agency of the Year shortlist:

Citizen Relations

Cohn & Wolfe

The Colony Project

Edelman

GCI Group Canada

High Road

Hill + Knowlton Strategies

MSL Group

North Strategic

Paradigm

Veritas Communications

Here is the 2017 Design Agency of the Year shortlist:

Bruce Mau Design

Cleansheet Communications

Cossette

DDB Canada

Grip

Jacknife

John St.

KBS

Leo Burnett

Lg2

One Twenty Three West

Rethink

Sid Lee

Zulu Alpha Kilo