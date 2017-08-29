PR and Design Agency of the Year shortlists are in
Here's who still has a chance to collect the top prizes at the November gala.
After two weeks of poring over Canadian agencies’ best PR and design work, our juries have submitted their marks and we’ve narrowed down the field. Below are the shortlists for the 2017 PR Agency of the Year and our first Design Agency of the Year.
The awards will be handed out at a gala in Toronto on Nov. 9, along with the prizes for top digital, media and creative agencies. Those shortlists will be released later this week (Media on Wednesday, Digital on Thursday and Agency of the Year on Friday).
For tickets and information, visit the website or contact Joel Pinto at jpinto@brunico.com or 416.408.1376. You can read about previous winners here.
Here is the 2017 PR Agency of the Year shortlist:
Citizen Relations
Cohn & Wolfe
The Colony Project
Edelman
GCI Group Canada
High Road
Hill + Knowlton Strategies
MSL Group
North Strategic
Paradigm
Veritas Communications
Here is the 2017 Design Agency of the Year shortlist:
Bruce Mau Design
Cleansheet Communications
Cossette
DDB Canada
Grip
Jacknife
John St.
KBS
Leo Burnett
Lg2
One Twenty Three West
Rethink
Sid Lee
Zulu Alpha Kilo