Announcing the Media Agency of the Year shortlist These 10 agencies made the cut heading into the November awards gala.

The jury has read all the cases and watched the tapes. The field has been reduced to 10. Below is the shortlist for the 2017 Media Agency of the Year.

The awards will be handed out at a gala in Toronto on Nov. 9, along with the prizes for top PR, design, digital and creative agencies. (You can read about the PR and design shortlists here, and look for digital on Thursday and AOY on Friday).

Here is the 2017 Media Agency of the Year shortlist:

Maxus Canada

Jungle Media

MEC Canada

Media Experts

Mindshare Canada

OMD Canada

PHD Canada

Starcom Mediavest

Touche

UM Canada