Crossmark names new Canadian president Former Kraft Heinz VP Mark Ayer takes the helm of the CPG-focused sales and marketing company.

Mark Ayer has been named the new president of Crossmark’s Canadian division.

Ayer steps in for the departing Chris Terrio, who has been president of Crossmark’s Canada since 2011.

Ayer first joined the sales and marketing firm in April as SVP of customer development. Prior to that, he had been been general manager of food service and a VP of sales for Kraft Heinz Canada, and was a sales executive at P&G prior to that.

The planned transition goes into effect Sept. 1.

Crossmark specializes in CPG and service brands, offering services such as insights and intelligence, retail merchandising and shopper engagement. Based in Texas, it also has operations in Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.