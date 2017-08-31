Here is the Digital Agency of the Year shortlist These 14 agencies are still in the running for DAOY.

The jury has reviewed the work and submitted their scores. Our shortlist for Digital Agency of the Year has 14 shops still eligible to medal at our November gala.

The awards will be handed out on Nov. 9 in Toronto, along with the prizes for top design, PR, media and creative agencies. The AOY shortlist will be released on Friday.

The awards will be handed out on Nov. 9 in Toronto, along with the prizes for top design, PR, media and creative agencies. The AOY shortlist will be released on Friday.

Here is the 2017 Digital Agency of the Year shortlist:

BBDO Toronto

BIMM

Cossette

FCB Canada

Huge

John St.

J. Walter Thompson Canada

No Fixed Address

Ogilvy & Mather

Red Lion Canada

Rethink

Taxi

Tribal Worldwide and the DDB Canada Network

Zulu Alpha Kilo