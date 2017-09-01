2017 Agency of the Year shortlist revealed Here is the last batch of finalists for the awards to be handed out in November.

We’ve already released the shortlists for Design, PR, Media and Digital. But there’s a big one to get to before the weekend.

The judges have reduced the Agency of the Year field to 14 agencies in this year’s shortlist. All the awards will be handed out at our Nov. 9 gala in Toronto.

For tickets and information, visit the website or contact Joel Pinto at jpinto@brunico.com or 416.408.1376. You can read about previous winners here.

Here is the 2017 Agency of the Year shortlist:

BBDO Toronto

Bensimon Byrne

Bleublancrouge

Cossette

The DDB Canada network

Grey

John St.

J. Walter Thompson

Leo Burnett

Lg2

Ogilvy

Rethink

Sid Lee

Zulu Alpha Kilo