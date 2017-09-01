2017 Agency of the Year shortlist revealed
Here is the last batch of finalists for the awards to be handed out in November.
We’ve already released the shortlists for Design, PR, Media and Digital. But there’s a big one to get to before the weekend.
The judges have reduced the Agency of the Year field to 14 agencies in this year’s shortlist. All the awards will be handed out at our Nov. 9 gala in Toronto.
For tickets and information, visit the website or contact Joel Pinto at jpinto@brunico.com or 416.408.1376. You can read about previous winners here.
Here is the 2017 Agency of the Year shortlist:
BBDO Toronto
Bensimon Byrne
Bleublancrouge
Cossette
The DDB Canada network
Grey
John St.
J. Walter Thompson
Leo Burnett
Lg2
Ogilvy
Rethink
Sid Lee
Zulu Alpha Kilo