Jeff Marshall named chief marketer for Street Capital The former head of Scotiabank's Digital Factory joins another of the bank's alumni, Duncan Hannay.

Street Capital Bank of Canada has announced Jeff Marshall as its new chief product and marketing officer.

Marshall had been with Scotiabank since 2010, starting off as a marketing VP, but expanding his leadership to the company’s growing digital teams and eventually leading its Digital Factory operation. He leaves Scotiabank as SVP, digital banking for Canada.

Street Capital primarily deals in mortgage products sold through a network of independent brokers. However, it is looking to expand into retail banking products in the coming years – a market that Scotiabank and its competitors have turn into a hotbed for digital innovation and talent.

Duncan Hannay, CEO of Street Capital, says the company is looking to “grow and diversify our product offerings to meet the needs of our customers and partners.” For his part, Hannay previously led Canadian marketing at Scotiabank.

Digital Factory has been in operation as an innovation lab since early 2016, using dedicated teams to quickly prototype and launch new products, largely for the mobile banking consumer set.

Before joining Scotiabank, Marshall held several senior marketing and customer strategy positions at Loblaw Companies.