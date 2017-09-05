Wasserman + Partners adds four clients The Vancouver shop picks up new assignments focused on refreshing brands and a quirky campaign.

Vancouver’s Wasserman + Partners has announced four new clients it brought on this summer.

Destination Auto Group has selected the shop as its agency of record. The auto dealer, which currently represents Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Honda, Mazda and Toyota, has tasked Wasserman + Partners with a “brand reboot,” according to a release from the agency.

Meanwhile, the shop is also launching a fall campaign for another new client, Accent Inns, a B.C. hospitality chain with two banners (Accent Inns and Hotel Zed). The latter has a particularly offbeat brand personality with its locations marketed as a mix of affordable and eclectic, and the campaign Wasserman + Partners creates will aim to reflect that.

The agency has also won a mandate for the B.C. Securities Commission to work on investor protection and education by developing a campaign centred on the impact investment fees have on returns. Wasserman + Partners is also planning to focus on fraud prevention in its work for the organization.

Lastly, the B.C. Cancer Foundation has chosen the agency to complete a brand study and refresh, followed by a campaign to raise awareness and generate research funding.

Wasserman + Partners has also worked with clients including MEC, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), London Drugs and Vancity, among others.