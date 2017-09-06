Reitmans names its new CMO Former Dynamite and Yellow Pages CMO Nicolas Gaudreau takes the helm at the retail company.

Reitmans Canada has named Nicolas Gaudreau as its new chief marketing officer.

Gaudreau fills the role left vacant by Jonathan Levitt, the company’s first CMO who left in the spring after about a year and has since joined consumer experience agency Circle6.

In his new role, Gaudreau will oversee marketing and support the growth for all of the the retail company’s banners, including Reitmans, RW&Co., Addition Elle, Penningtons, Thyme Maternity and Hyba.

He was most recently CMO at Groupe Dynamite, the retail company that owns young womenswear-focused banners Dynamite and Garage. Prior to taking that role in late 2015, he was senior vice president and CMO at Yellow Pages Group. At that company, he was also VP of digital media and he has previously held roles with design and technology consultancy Nurun and Bell Canada.

In a statement, Reitmans retail president and chief operating officer Water Lamothe said Gaudreau’s track record will help the company in its digital transformation, including its e-commerce business.