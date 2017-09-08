2018 AToMiC Awards open for entries New categories for the March event will reward the best work in audio branding, IP and brand voice.

Entries are now open for the 2018 AToMiC Awards, celebrating the most innovative marketing programs across advertising, technology, media and content.

The early bird deadline is Sept. 29. The 2018 awards will be handed out March 28 at the culmination of the first AToMiCon. The event brings the industry experts who annually share marketing success stories at BCON Expo and the Playback Marketing Summit together at one pan-industry event, with the agenda now including an Entertainment Marketing Summit track.

New for the coming year, programs for non-profit clients must be entered into the Public Service portion of each category.

The 2018 awards have several new categories to enter. They include:

Audio Branding

Branding has a long history of using audio, from jingles to mnemonics. But sound now extends to fields like acoustic design wherever audiences and consumers interact with your brand, be it in advertising, retail spaces or websites. Who has gone beyond the jingle and created a new audio aspect for their brand?

Brand Voice

New, more personal, interactive and immersive consumer touch points require developing brand voice in new ways. With the advent of AI, deep data and content-driven programs, brand voice is going through a major shift. From Alexa to chatbots – and any other opportunity for your brand to flex its voice – who has best tackled this new ongoing aspect of branding?

AToMiC IP

Breakthrough entertainment concepts and intellectual property launch ideas. Who came up with an innovative model and best used new platforms to launch new IP? This category can include efforts ranging from film and TV to apps, games and other formats.

The full list of categories is available on the AToMiC 2018 website.