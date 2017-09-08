Rethink adds to its strategy team The shop has added three new planners in Toronto, with another soon to come.

Pictured: Hannah Newport, Brett McDonald and Stacy Ross, Rethink’s newest planners.

Rethink has added to its strategy team in Toronto, with three new planners joining the shop.

Brett McDonald joins the agency as planning director from Tribal DDB, where he worked on clients including Volkswagen, Dairy Farmers of Canada and Campbell’s. He will now lead strategic planning across the Molson Coors and Silk accounts.

Meanwhile, Stacy Ross has joined the shop as a planner after four years at Taxi, working on brands including Kraft Heinz, Leon’s, Pfizer, Beam Suntory and SiriusXM. She will now lead strategic planning for IKEA and Rickard’s, along with “several other yet to be announced clients,” according to the agency.

Lastly, Hannah Newport has joined the agency from The Hive, where she spent three years working on OLG, Cadbury and Telefilm. As a communications planner at Rethink, she will now work on the Scott’s and Charbroil accounts, along with IKEA and Molson Coors.

A fourth new planner will join the agency soon, according to its release.