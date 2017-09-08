Up to the Minute: Burton Snowboards picks a PR shop Plus, a former Molson Coors marketer heads to Halifax and more news you may have missed.

Forest Kenney has joined Halifax’s M5 Marketing Communications as director of business development. Kenney was most recently communications and media relations manager for Niagara Falls Tourism. Prior to that, he held various communications and marketing roles within Molson Coors for seven years, including working on the Global Beer Fridge campaign. Before joining the beer giant, he worked with Harbinger on clients including Canadian Tire, HBC, Dove, Degree and Hellmann’s.

Toronto’s Rock-It Promotions has added to both its client roster and employee count. Following a competitive review, the shop has been named agency of record for Craft Beer Market, a restaurant with six locations across Canada. The agency will handle all of the brand’s public relations activity, including the opening of its first Toronto location, overall brand strategy and social influencer engagement. That win comes alongside several others, including Fiji Water, Toronto’s Constantine café, Nordstrom at CF Sherway Gardens and home appliance brand Rowenta. Meanwhile, the agency has added new faces, including Carrie Sanders as director of new business, based in the shop’s Montreal office, and account coordinators Andrea Mears and Madaleina Awad.

Haircare brand Marc Anthony True Professional has named ROI Relations as its agency of record. Specifically, the brand is looking to grow in Canada both in salons and at retail through digital and traditional media initiatives.

Jane Gill PR will be working with Burton Snowboards this fall and winter. Specifically, it will be promoting the brand’s softgoods collection for men and women, along with handling the announcement event for the Burton-design uniform for Canada’s Olympic snowboard team (which will be worn at the 2018 Games in South Korea).

Hydraulic Marketing Group has been named the experiential agency for the National Flag Tour ahead of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto later this month. The tour is already underway, with MDC agency Kwittken handling PR.

Destination British Columbia has awarded its web development work to Verb Interactive. The work includes handling Destination BC’s web app, platform development and maintenance services.