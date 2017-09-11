Bud Light doubles down on football The brand brings NFL-branded cans north, tapping into a passion point among its young target.

Bud Light Canada is tapping into Canadians’ enthusiasm for the NFL by bringing new can designs north.

The brand launched NFL team-branded cans in the U.S. last year, which generated a lot of buzz, says Nick Skotidas, brand manager for Bud Light Canada. That hype spread north and Canadians were asking for their own, he says.

Bud Light has now released 18 different branded cans (17 of the more popular teams in Canada, plus a general NFL-branded can), available in packs across Canada.

Bud Light has been a partner of the NFL for more than a decade and it wanted to let Canadian consumers show their team pride the way their U.S. counterparts have been able to, Skotidas says. The Bud Light brand is all about tapping into passion points, he notes (the brand has done that through its Bud Light Living platform, including the recent Bud Light Living Room execution). For many Canadians, and particularly ones in its target demographic of legal drinking age to 29, the NFL is a big draw.

Bud Light is supporting the campaign with TV creative centred on the idea of friendly rivalry, showing consumers clinging to their favoured team’s cans while watching the game together. The campaign also includes radio, digital, social and PR. Over the weekend, the brand also launched an NFL-specific Snapchat filter.

Bud Light worked with Anomaly on creative, SGS on the branded cans and Veritas on PR.