Check it out: Litter, in harsh relief WWF Canada and the Vancouver Aquarium put garbage into stark scenarios.

Canadians are largely proud of the water that makes up and surrounds our country. But we’re also big producers of garbage and a new campaign is targeting those of us who don’t want the latter to overtake the former.

The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup is a challenge to Canadians to improve our nation’s shorelines. Led by Traffik for the Vancouver Aquarium and WWF Canada, a series of ads puts into harsh perspective what our waters could look like with inaction.

The message is simple: “Don’t let garbage replace wildlife.”

So seriously did the team at Traffik take that message that they led their own shorelines cleanup, ultimately removing more than 80 pounds of litter from Trillium Park in Toronto.