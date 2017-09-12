FCB big winner at the Clios Canadian agencies collectively earned 42 trophies across the award's different categories.

The Clio Awards have announced this year’s Gold, Silver and Bronze winners, with FCB leading the awards tally for Canada.

FCB Toronto won four Gold and one Bronze Clio for the “Down Syndrome Answers” campaign (pictured), which also picked up several Lions across categories at Cannes this year. The agency was also awarded a Bronze for the “Where Am I?” campaign for the Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation, while digital sister agency FCB/Six won a Bronze for “The Call That Comes After” for Drugs Free Kids Canada.

SickKids’ “VS.” was the top-performing Canadian campaign in this year’s Clios, earning lead agency Cossette one Gold and three Bronze awards, with production house Skin and Bones winning a Silver and six Bronzes in Film Technique categories.

Rethink, Leo Burnett and Lg2 were the other Canadian agencies awarded Silver and Bronze on top of their Gold wins.

In Clios Music, The Young Astronauts followed up its Entertainment Lion win with a pair of Gold Clios for its work promoting the release of Drake’s album Views. In Clios Fashion & Beauty, OneMethod was awarded two Bronze for the “Canadian Apparel” activation for its OneMeth Goods fashion brand.

The full list of Canadian winners can be found below. The Grand Clio winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on Sept. 27 in New York.

FCB Toronto: 4 Gold, 2 Bronze

Gold

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers”: Direct (Film), Direct (Social Media), Innovation (Medium Innovation), Social (Single Platform Campaign)

Bronze

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers”: Public Relations (Cause)

Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership, “Where Am I?”: Integrated Campaign

The Young Astronauts: 2 Gold

Gold

OVO Sound, “Drake’s Views”: Digital/Mobile (Websites), Social Media

Rethink: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Starlight Foundation, “Ward+Robes”: Brand Partnerships & Collaborations

Silver

Branch Out Neurological Association, “Stranger’s Voice”: Audio (Radio)

WestJet, “Desert Roulette”: Events/Experiential (Other)

Bronze

Costi Immigration Services, “Ahlan Bear”: Innovation (Product Innovation)

Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Gold, 2 Silver

Gold

IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Brand Design (Direct)

Silver

IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Out of Home (Poster)

Smith Restaurant + Bar, “Brunch Your Way”: Brand Design (Brochures)

Lg2: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Gold

Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-a-Care”: Direct (Print/Mail)

Silver

Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-a-Care”: Brand Design (Packaging)

Bronze

Farnham Ale & Lager, “Arnold”: Audio (Radio)

Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-a-Care”: Integrated Campaign

Cossette: 1 Gold, 4 Bronze

Gold

SickKids, “VS”: Integrated Campaign

Bronze

Léger Marketing, “Ovation”: Brand Design (Corporate Identity)

SickKids, “VS”: Public Relations (Brand Development)

SickKids, “VS – DadStrong”: Film (Short Form)

SickKids, “VS – MomStrong”: Film (Short Form)

Skin and Bones: 1 Silver, 6 Bronze

Silver

SickKids, “VS – Undeniable”: Film Technique (Cinematography)

Bronze

SickKids, “VS – Undeniable”: Film Technique (Direction), Film Technique (Editing), Film Technique (Music)

SickKids, “VS – MomStrong”: Film Technique (Cinematography), Film Technique (Direction), Film Technique (Music)

BBDO Toronto: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

Take Note, “Notes”: Branded Entertainment (Film)

Bronze

Take Note, “Notes”: Film Technique (Direction), Film Technique (Music)

Edelman Canada: 1 Silver

Silver

HP Canada, “In The Head of a Hacker”: Film (Other)

Sid Lee: 1 Silver

Silver

Fuel Transport, “Fuel Transport Branding”: Brand Design (Corporate Identity)

OneMethod: 2 Bronze

Bronze

OneMeth Goods, “Canadian Apparel”: Fashion (Events/Experiential), Fashion (Partnerships & Collaborations)

FCB/Six: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Drug Free Kids Canada, “The Call That Comes After”: Direct (Digital/Mobile)

Giant Ant: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Costa Inc., “Fix Florida”: Film Technique (Animation)

John St.: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Cieslok, “Text and Drive”: Out of Home (Billboard)

KBS Canada: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Innocence Canada, “Living Logo”: Brand Design (Corporate Identity)