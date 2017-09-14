Adobe gets into the car The company extends its analytics, personalization and marketing capabilities to in-car platforms.

Adobe is getting on board the growing connected vehicle market, extending the capabilities of its Experience Cloud services to in-car platforms.

Both automakers and developers of in-car apps will be able to utilize Adobe’s analytics, advertising and marketing tools to personalize experiences for drivers and gather new insights about their behaviour.

On the analytics front, Adobe says brands will be able to gather insights based on behaviour of drivers within the car, like their voice interactions. It can also track when drivers stop using voice commands and switch to using a touch screen, giving brands insight into driver preferences or notifying them of areas where they can improve their voice-powered experiences. Like Adobe’s other analytics services, this includes the AI and machine learning capabilities of the Sensei platform, offering automated recommendations and analysis of the data.

Adobe says combine these services with data points from other channels could allow for greater personalization of branded experiences. For example, it can combine with location and time-of-day data to serve offers or notifications for a nearby service or store to drivers based on their past preferences.

Through Adobe’s Marketing Cloud, brands can also use collected data to create, target and optimize one-to-one messages through audio or the in-car screen. Advertising Cloud also offers targeted buys for radio and streaming music apps, which can also be personalized through first-party data or the driver’s preferences.

“In the automotive industry, we expect that digital experiences will soon become more valuable than the car itself, opening up new revenue sources and pushing brands to become true experience businesses,” said Amit Ahuja, VP of emerging businesses for Adobe Experience Cloud, in a release. “With consumer expectations at an all-time high, content has to be informed with data insights to satisfy individual preferences.”