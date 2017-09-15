Up to the Minute: Gravity adds to its leadership Plus, a new PR shop for Toyota in Quebec and more news you may have missed.

Hires and new business

Toronto’s Gravity Partners has added to its team. Mark Fitzgerald has joined the agency as chief connections officer. A new role for the shop, he will serve with ECD Mark Holden and creative director Ian Murray to work with clients on the entire marketing process, focusing on connecting all program components and creating cohesive creative ideas. Fitzgerald was most recently group creative director at Publicis Toronto and had previously held roles at FCB, Cossette and Downtown Partners, among others. Meanwhile, Gravity has also added Mary Rose Bufalino as strategy director. She has joined from KPMG, where she was a manager in its strategy and operations practice.

Canadian agricultural company Modular Farms Co. has chosen Matte PR and 7C Laboratories to lead the launch of its new vertical farming system. 7C Laboratories will focus on integrated marketing strategy, branding, web design and social media, while Matte PR will work with both that agency and the client on a PR program, including media and influencer relations, content creation, strategic counsel and a launch event.

Toyota Canada has chosen Casacom as its PR partner for the Quebec market. The agency will now support the company’s Toyota and Lexus brands through media relations, government affairs and corporate communications across Quebec. Working with Vibrant Marketing, it will also assist on experiential marketing.

Media

The Branded Content Marketing Association has entered into Canada. Kaaren Whitney-Vernon, CEO and founder of branded entertainment agency shift2, will lead the Canadian chapter of the global trade association for branded content.

Cossette Media has named Wes Wolch its chief strategy officer. Wolch joins the agency from Vice Media in Toronto, where he worked as VP of strategy and creative.

Global ad spend might be slowing down, but Canada is remaining steady, GroupM and Zenith have reported.