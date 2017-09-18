Jamieson fights the workday zombies The vitamin brand explores a new, energy-focused insight through alternate channels to complement its mass marketing.

Jamieson Vitamins is breathing some new life into the digital side of its marketing with a campaign that aims to tackle the lack of energy Canadians feel during their work days.

The new campaign, created by Union, uses classic horror-inspired imagery to show how B12 and melatonin can be the “antidote” that keeps working Canadians from being “zombies” during their commutes, boardroom meetings and trek between cubicles.

“Get Back to Life” is living on Jamieson’s owned social and web channels, while a partnership with Corus will bring a 10-second billboard to select broadcasts. There will also be an influencer engagement as part of the campaign.

Last year’s “#OneSecondVitamins” campaign focused on convenience of what was then a new, spray-based vitamin product. But Steven Sadoff, director of marketing at Jamieson Labs, says the brand is tapping into a new insight of the “energy deficiency epidemic” many Canadians face during their 9-to-5 work day, with 80% saying mild sleep issues are a concern to them. Besides being a good fit for Jamieson’s B12 and melatonin supplements, it’s an insight that has greater relevance to more Canadians and can reach across a wider array of the brand’s product portfolio, Sadoff says.

While the primary goal for the campaign is to drive sales for Jamieson’s sleep- and energy-focused products, Sadoff adds that the brand typically also looks for a halo effect for sales of other products and overall brand equity.

Earlier this year, Jamieson also began running more traditional 15- and 30-second spots in support of its Jamieson Essentials line of products. Essentials is getting the lion’s share of the company’s resources this year, but Sadoff says “Get Back To Life” will be running on alternate channels that allow for more efficient targeting, minimizing overlap and maximizing effectiveness of the company’s overall marketing mix.

“We feel we’ve achieved an appropriate balance of spend to support our portfolio,” Sadoff says. “We’re seeing success through ensuring we have an always-on broadcast presence, but we’ve pumped up our digital activations in instances where we can target more effectively and take advantage of ideal context and timing for our message.”