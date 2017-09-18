Publicis adds a new group CD Marc Melanson joins the shop from McCann to lead work on the Fiat Chrysler account.

Publicis Canada has hired Marc Melanson as group creative director, bringing years of automotive experience to the agency’s work with Fiat Chrysler.

Publicis has been AOR for Chrysler and all of its brands in Canada since 2010, which also includes Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Alfa Romeo. Melanson will lead creative teams in Windsor, Toronto and Montreal working on the FCA account, including advertising, sponsorship, events, social and online platforms at the brand and dealership association level.

Melanson was most recently VP and group CD at McCann Canada, where he worked on the agency’s GM Canada account. Prior to joining McCann in 2010, he has also had creative leadership positions at Saatchi & Saatchi, Cossette and Y&R, working on brands including Toyota, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and McDonald’s.

This summer, the agency also made more than a dozen additions to its creative team in Toronto and Montreal. Last week, the Montreal office also picked up youth homelessness non-profit Dans la rue as a pro-bono client.