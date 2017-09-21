Check it out: RBC makes ‘somedays’ public Passersby got a chance to make their goal-setting more concrete with a recent outdoor activation.

It’s often said that writing down your goals is the best way to actually achieve them.

RBC and agency BBDO Toronto recently took that to heart with a pretty public outdoor tactic ahead. Ahead of the recent Toronto International Film Festival, for which it was a sponsor, the bank set up a giant chalkboard, in a park, with the simple words “Someday, I want to…” – a prompt to passersby who filled out their own dreams.

The chalkboard was, of course, a nod to the brand’s established “Someday” marketing platform, which focuses on how it can help customers reach their goals more quickly.

A video capturing people making their goals public – everything from quitting smoking to being remembered – launched as a film trailer during TIFF, where RBC also had other chalkboard-inspired collateral like popcorn bags, ads in the program and ticket holders.