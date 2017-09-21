Check it out: RBC makes ‘somedays’ public

Passersby got a chance to make their goal-setting more concrete with a recent outdoor activation.
By Harmeet Singh
29 mins ago

image002

It’s often said that writing down your goals is the best way to actually achieve them.

RBC and agency BBDO Toronto recently took that to heart with a pretty public outdoor tactic ahead. Ahead of the recent Toronto International Film Festival, for which it was a sponsor, the bank set up a giant chalkboard, in a park, with the simple words “Someday, I want to…” – a prompt to passersby who filled out their own dreams.

The chalkboard was, of course, a nod to the brand’s established “Someday” marketing platform, which focuses on how it can help customers reach their goals more quickly.

A video capturing people making their goals public – everything from quitting smoking to being remembered – launched as a film trailer during TIFF, where RBC also had other chalkboard-inspired collateral like popcorn bags, ads in the program and ticket holders.

﻿