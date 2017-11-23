The 2018 CASSIES shortlist revealed See the brand and agency finalists that have a chance at taking home a prize at the gala next year.

More than two dozen agencies and nearly 40 brands will be competing to take home the top prize at the 2018 CASSIES awards show gala.

Produced by strategy and which are jointly owned by the ICA and A2C, the CASSIES focus on recognizing work that has proven creative effectiveness and driven business results.

This year’s jury, co-chaired by OMD Canada’s CEO, Cathy Collier, and BRP’s SVP of global brands and communications, Anne-Marie LaBerge, reviewed and scored over 230 cases in 24 categories, including the new Strategic Thinking category. The winners, along with this year’s CASSIES Effectiveness Index rankings, will be revealed at a gala on Feb. 21.

Here are the agencies and brands that will compete for the top prize at the 2018 CASSIES: