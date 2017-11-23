The 2018 CASSIES shortlist revealed
See the brand and agency finalists that have a chance at taking home a prize at the gala next year.
More than two dozen agencies and nearly 40 brands will be competing to take home the top prize at the 2018 CASSIES awards show gala.
Produced by strategy and which are jointly owned by the ICA and A2C, the CASSIES focus on recognizing work that has proven creative effectiveness and driven business results.
This year’s jury, co-chaired by OMD Canada’s CEO, Cathy Collier, and BRP’s SVP of global brands and communications, Anne-Marie LaBerge, reviewed and scored over 230 cases in 24 categories, including the new Strategic Thinking category. The winners, along with this year’s CASSIES Effectiveness Index rankings, will be revealed at a gala on Feb. 21.
Here are the agencies and brands that will compete for the top prize at the 2018 CASSIES:
|Agency
|Advertiser
|Anomaly
|Labatt Brewing Company
|ATB Financial
|ATB Financial
|BBDO Canada
|Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care
|BBDO Canada
|chatr Mobile
|Camp Jefferson
|Koodo
|Cossette
|SickKids Foundation
|Cossette
|VIA Rail Canada
|DDB Canada
|Dairy Farmers of Canada
|DentsuBos Montreal
|Arterra Canada
|Edelman
|HP Canada
|FCB Canada
|Canadian Down Syndrome Society
|FCB Canada
|Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation
|Giants & Gentlemen
|Fisherman’s Friend
|Giants & Gentlemen
|Mac’s Convenience Stores
|Gravity Partners
|Sobeys
|Havas Canada
|Maple Leaf Foods
|Havas Canada
|Aric Guité Photography
|John St.
|Ontario Ministry of Transportation
|John St.
|Kruger Products
|Juniper Park\TBWA
|Nissan Canada
|KBS
|Innocence Canada
|Leo Burnett
|Procter & Gamble
|Lg2
|Les Brasseurs du Nord
|Lg2
|Desjardins
|Lg2
|Les Producteurs de lait du Québec
|M5 Marketing Communications
|Newfoundland Power
|Mass Minority
|Stonemill Bakehouse
|Mindshare Canada
|Manulife Canada
|Mosaic Sales Solutions
|Children’s Wish Foundation
|Rethink
|A&W Canada
|Sid Lee
|Red Barrels
|Tam-Tam\TBWA
|La Grande Guignolée
|Taxi Canada
|Canadian Tire
|Taxi Canada
|Leon’s
|Taxi Canada
|Rogers Communication
|Taxi Canada
|Kraft Heinz
|Taxi Montréal
|DanoneWave Canada
|Taxi Montréal
|Promutuel Assurance
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Interac Association