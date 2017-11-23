The 2018 CASSIES shortlist revealed

See the brand and agency finalists that have a chance at taking home a prize at the gala next year.
By Josh Kolm
2 days ago
More than two dozen agencies and nearly 40 brands will be competing to take home the top prize at the 2018 CASSIES awards show gala.

Produced by strategy and which are jointly owned by the ICA and A2C, the CASSIES focus on recognizing work that has proven creative effectiveness and driven business results.

This year’s jury, co-chaired by OMD Canada’s CEO, Cathy Collier, and BRP’s SVP of global brands and communications, Anne-Marie LaBerge, reviewed and scored over 230 cases in 24 categories, including the new Strategic Thinking category. The winners, along with this year’s CASSIES Effectiveness Index rankings, will be revealed at a gala on Feb. 21.

Here are the agencies and brands that will compete for the top prize at the 2018 CASSIES:

Agency Advertiser
Anomaly Labatt Brewing Company
ATB Financial ATB Financial
BBDO Canada Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care
BBDO Canada chatr Mobile
Camp Jefferson Koodo
Cossette SickKids Foundation
Cossette VIA Rail Canada
DDB Canada Dairy Farmers of Canada
DentsuBos Montreal Arterra Canada
Edelman HP Canada
FCB Canada Canadian Down Syndrome Society
FCB Canada Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation
Giants & Gentlemen Fisherman’s Friend
Giants & Gentlemen Mac’s Convenience Stores
Gravity Partners Sobeys
Havas Canada Maple Leaf Foods
Havas Canada Aric Guité Photography
John St. Ontario Ministry of Transportation
John St. Kruger Products
Juniper Park\TBWA Nissan Canada
KBS Innocence Canada
Leo Burnett Procter & Gamble
Lg2 Les Brasseurs du Nord
Lg2 Desjardins
Lg2 Les Producteurs de lait du Québec
M5 Marketing Communications Newfoundland Power
Mass Minority Stonemill Bakehouse
Mindshare Canada Manulife Canada
Mosaic Sales Solutions Children’s Wish Foundation
Rethink A&W Canada
Sid Lee Red Barrels
Tam-Tam\TBWA La Grande Guignolée
Taxi Canada Canadian Tire
Taxi Canada Leon’s
Taxi Canada Rogers Communication
Taxi Canada Kraft Heinz
Taxi Montréal DanoneWave Canada
Taxi Montréal Promutuel Assurance
Zulu Alpha Kilo Interac Association
