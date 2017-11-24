Up to the Minute: Talk Shop Media acquires Brix Media Plus, Zendatamarketing gets Dairy Farmers work, ICA picks 2018 board and more news you may have missed.

New business

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has selected Publicis Montreal to oversee the evolution of the public transportation agency’s branding and positioning and to work on customer experience, planning and communications. Media planning will be handled by Spark Foundry, a division of Publicis Media.

Zendatamarketing has won a new assignment with the Dairy Farmers of Canada. The Montreal-based strategy agency will build a one-to-one relationship program and work with the advocacy group to streamline its data collection and communicate with stakeholders in the Canadian dairy industry.

Other news

Vancouver-based Talk Shop Media has acquired Brix Media, a PR and influencer marketing firm focused on luxury, retail, lifestyle and technology brands. The move follows Talk Shop’s efforts to build its creative capability in digital and experiential PR.

The Institute of Communication Agencies has announced its 2018 board of directors. Paul Reilly, COO at BBDO Toronto and a member of the board since 2012, has been named chairman. The board includes representatives from network-owned and independent agencies, including Brett Channer, founder of Mass Minority; Judy John, CEO and CCO of Leo Burnett; and Greg Power, president and CEO of Weber Shandwick.

Media

Next month, Garrick Tiplady will join Facebook Canada as its new managing director, where he will oversee both Facebook and Instagram’s Canadian outposts. Tiplady joins from premium video platform Vemba, where he served as CEO for four years.

Marriott International has forayed into sports affiliations for the first time with the signing of a partnership deal with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. The deal involves letting the hotel chain advertise and engage loyal program customers through the hockey team. In exchange, members of the Toronto Maple Leads will be put up in Marriott-owned hotels when they’re on the road.