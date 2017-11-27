Cossette wins Best of the Best at CMA Awards The agency takes the top prize for SickKids' "VS." campaign while marketing head Lori Davison is named Marketer of the Year.

Cossette once again finds itself at the top of another awards show list after the SickKids “VS.” campaign took Best of the Best at Friday’s CMA Awards gala.

The campaign took home a number of other Gold wins, and Cossette also took home hardware for its work with McDonald’s and Easy Period.

Lori Davison, VP of brand strategy and communications at SickKids, was named 2017′s CMA Marketer of the Year for her efforts in leading the “VS.” initiative internally.

While Cossette and SickKids took the top prize, it was Ogilvy who brought in the most Gold wins for its work with Huggies, Dove and Tim Hortons.

Several agencies took home multiple Gold wins, with Anomaly, Edelman and J. Walter Thompson rounding out the top five.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Cossette: Best of the Best, 5 Gold, 3 Silver, 4 Bronze

Best of the Best

SickKids, “VS.”

Gold

McDonald’s, “Is It A Big Mac?”: Integrated

SickKids, “VS.”: Advertising / Digital / Integrated / Promotion

SickKids, “VS. 100 Today”: Direct

Silver

Easy Period, “No Shame”: Promotion

McDonald’s, “Employer Image Campaign”: Facebook Mobile Marketing Award

McDonald’s, “Is It A Big Mac?”: Digital

Bronze

McDonald’s, “All Day Breakfast”: Integrated

McDonald’s, “Employer Image Campaign”: Direct

McDonald’s, “Is It A Big Mac?”: Advertising

SickKids, “VS. 100 Today”: Advertising

Ogilvy: 6 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Dove (Unilever), “Beautifully Real Moms”: Facebook Mobile Marketing Award / Community Engagement

Huggies (Kimberly Clark), “No Baby Unhugged”: Advertising / Digital / Integrated

Tim Hortons, “National Latte Launch”: Promotion

Silver

Huggies (Kimberly Clark), “No Baby Unhugged”: Experiential and Innovative Media

Tim Hortons, “National Latte Launch”: Advertising / Experiential and Innovative Media / Integrated

Bronze

Dove (Unilever), “Look How Far We’ve Come”: Advertising

Anomaly: 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Budweiser (Labatt Brewing Company), “Light Up The Nation”: Advertising / Digital / Direct / Promotion

Silver

Budweiser (Labatt Brewing Company), “Light Up The Nation”: Integrated

Bronze

UFC, “UFC 205 Can’t Wait”: Community Engagement

Edelman: 4 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

HP, “In The Head of a Hacker”: Advertising / Digital / Experiential and Innovative Media / Integrated

Silver

Alberta Securities Commission, “One Good Scam”: Integrated

J. Walter Thompson: 4 Gold, 3 Bronze

Gold

Air Canada, “Test Drive Canada”: Community Engagement / Direct / Promotion

Mazda, “Head Turner”: Experiential and Innovative Media

Bronze

Air Canada, “Test Drive Canada”: Digital

Tim Hortons, “Cart Thru”: Experiential and Innovative Media / Promotion

FCB: 3 Gold, 7 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers”: Experiential and Innovative Media

Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation, “Where Am I?”: Digital / Integrated

Silver

BMO, “Ball Access”: Experiential and Innovative Media

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Answers”: Community Engagement / Digital / Direct / Pro-bono

Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation, “Where Am I?”: Advertising / Community Engagement

Bronze

BMO, “Ball Access”: Digital

OneMethod: 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze

Gold

ONEMETH Goods, “Canadian Apparel”: Community Engagement / Promotion (2)

Silver

ONEMETH Goods, “Canadian Apparel”: Community Engagement / Integrated

Bronze

ONEMETH Goods, “Canadian Apparel”: Experiential and Innovative Media (2)

Lg2: 3 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-a-Care”: Experiential and Innovative Media / Pro-Bono

Tourisme Montreal, “Sorry”: Experiential and Innovative Media

Silver

Rethink Breast Cancer, “Give-a-Care”: Advertising

Diamond Integrated Marketing: 3 Gold, 2 Bronze

Gold

TD, “TD Thanks You”: Community Engagement / Experiential and Innovative Media / Integrated

Silver

TD, “TD Thanks You”: Digital

Bronze

LCBO, “2016 Ready To Drink”: Promotion (w/Leo Burnett)

TD, “Back To School”: Experiential and Innovative Media

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 3 Gold, 2 Bronze

Gold

Harley-Davidson, “1903: A Harley-Davidson Café”: Advertising / Promotion

Interac, “The Story of Flash”: Advertising

Bronze

Cineplex, “A Balloon For Ben”: Advertising

Cineplex, “Lightning Popcorn”: Promotion

Cleansheet Communications: 3 Gold

Gold

Canadian Tire, “We All Play For Canada”: Advertising / Digital / Integrated

DentsuBos: 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 2 Bronze

Gold

Lexus, “Seize The Drive”: Integrated

Manulife, “Mortgage Truth”: Digital (w/Mindshare)

Silver

Elevation Pictures, “Snowden CCTV”: Experiential and Innovative Media

Lexus, “Seize The Drive”: Direct

Manulife, “Mortgage Truth”: Advertising (w/Mindshare)

Bronze

Elevation Pictures, “Snowden CCTV”: Advertising

Lexus, “Seize The Drive”: YouTube Creative Storytelling Award

Rethink: 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze

Gold

Molson Canadian (Molson Coors), “Rooftop Rink”: Community Engagement / Experiential and Innovative Media

Silver

Molson Canadian (Molson Coors), “Welcome Party”: Community Engagement

Scotts, “Prickly”: Digital

Bronze

Sports Experts (FGL Sports), “Grab-a-Gift”: Facebook Mobile Marketing Award / Digital

Bimm: 2 Gold, 2 Bronze

Gold

WD-40, “Haunted Door”: Canada Post Incite Award / Direct

Bronze

WD-40, “Haunted Door”: Digital / Experiential and Innovative Media

UM: 1 Gold, 3 Silver

Gold

Jeep (Fiat Chrysler), “Unclimbed”: Digital

Silver

Jeep (Fiat Chrysler), “Unclimbed”: Advertising / Experiential and Innovative Media / Integrated

Mindshare: 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

Manulife, “Mortgage Truth”: Digital (w/DentsuBos)

Silver

Manulife, “Mortgage Truth”: Advertising (w/DentsuBos)

Environics Analytics: 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Gold

Royal LePage, “Your Perfect Life”: Environics Analytics Data Marketing Award

Bronze

Clear Channel, “Street Furniture Planning Tool”: Direct

Royal LePage, “Your Perfect Life”: Experiential and Innovative Media

Havas Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Gold

Aric Guite Photography, “#CollabWithAric”: Direct

Bronze

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “#GirlPowered”: Community Engagement

Giants & Gentlemen: 1 Gold

Gold

Mac’s (Couche-Tard), “Frosterize Your Face”: Community Engagement

TrackDDB: 1 Gold

Gold

Volkswagen, “Atlas 5m Email”: Direct

RBC: 1 Gold

Gold

RBC, “Personalize Mortgage Welcome Video Program”: Direct

Tourism Toronto: 1 Gold

Gold

Tourism Toronto, “The Views Are Different Here”: YouTube Creative Storytelling Award

Wondermakr: 1 Gold

Gold

Canadian Tire, “Red Door To Rio”: Experiential and Innovative Media

Leo Burnett: 5 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Gain (P&G), “Gain by Gain”: Integrated

IKEA, “Cook This Page”: Experiential and Innovative Media / Promotion

Yellow Pages, “The Lemonade Stand”: Advertising / Experiential and Innovative Media

Bronze

LCBO, “2016 Ready to Drink”: Promotion (w/Diamond Integrated Marketing)

John St.: 3 Silver, 4 Bronze

Silver

Ontario Ministry of Transportation, “It Happens Fast”: Advertising / Experiential and Innovative Media

President’s Choice (Loblaw), “Eat Together”: Advertising

Bronze

Carly Fleischmann, “Speechless”: Pro-bono

Cieslok Media, “Test and Drive”: Advertising

Ontario Ministry of Transportation, “It Happens Fast”: Advertising / Integrated

FCB/SIX: 2 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

FCB/SIX, “Cannes Meow”: Community Engagement / Digital

Bronze

Drug Free Kids Canada, “The Call That Comes After”: Direct / Experiential and Innovative Media

Grip: 2 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

RBC, “RBC Rewards”: Direct

RBC, “RBC Makes 150 Count”: Integrated

Bronze

Expedia.ca, “Vegas You”: Direct

Taco Bell, “Steakcation”: Community Engagement

Mirum: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Adidas, “Adidas Avenue”: Community Engagement / Digital

Bronze

Adidas, “Adidas Avenue”: Community Engagement

No Fixed Address: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Boom 97.3 (Newcap Radio), “Mixtape of You”: Digital / Promotion

Bronze

Boom 97.3 (Newcap Radio), “Mixtape of You”: Community Engagement

R+I: 2 Silver

Silver

EveryDrop (Whirlpool), “Fall 1:1 Campaign”: Environics Analytics Data Marketing Award / Direct

BBDO: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

Quaker (PepsiCo Foods), “Parents’ Report Card”: Direct

Bronze

Quaker (PepsiCo Foods), “Parents’ Report Card”: Digital

Rogers, “IoT From Farm to Fork”: Digital

Saatchi & Saatchi: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

Toyota, “Project 86″: Digital

Bronze

Toyota, “Street Furniture Planning Tool”: Environics Analytics Data Marketing Award

Toyota, “The Toyota Sessions”: Digital

DDB: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Destination Canada, “Found in Canada”: Direct

Bronze

Volkswagen, “VW e-commerce”: Direct

Union: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Infiniti, “Standoff”: Promotion

Bronze

Infiniti, “Standoff”: Experiential and Innovative Media

Captial Communications: 1 Silver

Silver

BMO, “THRIVE Aquisition Program”: Canada Post Incite Award

Elemental: 1 Silver

Silver

Scene, “Scene Show-off”: Integrated

Geometry Global: 1 Silver

Silver

Dove (Unilever), “#InspireConfidence”: Promotion

Intercept Group: 1 Silver

Silver

Microsoft, “Office VR”: Direct

Shaw: 1 Silver

Silver

Shaw, “WideOpen Holiday”: YouTube Creative Storytelling Award

Bensimon Byrne: 6 Bronze

Bronze

Scotiabank, “Hockey Dreams”: Advertising (2) / Community Engagement / Direct / Integrated (2)

Agency 59: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Telus, “$100,000 Small Business Challenge”: Integrated

Cineplex: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Cineplex, “Oscars 2016″: Direct

Grey: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Volvo, “Thoughtful Test Drive”: Advertising

Initiative: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Spin Master, “Who Will You Hatch?”: Integrated

Squareknot: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Shell, “Hula Girl”: Canada Post Incite Award