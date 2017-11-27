FCB/Six adds to leadership team A new managing director, Priyanka Goswami, tops off a year of growth at the agency.

FCB/Six has completed a year-long growth spurt by hiring Priyanka Goswami as managing director.

Goswami spent the last year as director of new business at The&Partnership, and has also held leadership positions at K2 Digital and Proximity. At FCB/Six, she has been tasked continuing to build its teams and create processes to help manage the high volume of assignments at the agency.

Among FCB/Six’s new wins over the last year are Paccar, The Bishop Strachan School and Acuvue Global, as well as Janssen and Boehringer Ingelheim in its health division.

The agency has also hired Patrick Stolk-Ramaker as its newest experience designer. Prior to his hiring, Stolk-Ramaker has had digital-focused creative positions at agencies including Havas, Blackjet and The Brand Factory. He is now tasked with developing experience design practices that connect the creative team with techniques to create engaging brand marketing programs.

Earlier this year, FCB/Six also added EVP of strategy Anna Percy-Dove and VP, managing director Elizabeth Sellors to its leadership team. Altogether, the agency has added 30 new staff this year, expanding its headcount to 80.

“Since the agency rebranded as FCB/Six a little over a year ago, we’ve attracted the ‘unicorns’ in our industry – a lineup of uncommon people with unique hybrid skills,” said Andrea Cook, president of FCB/Six, in a press release. “Priyanka and Patrick are joining a team of specialists focused on harnessing the power of data and technology to deliver one-to-one creative ideas. Their mixture of expertise will provide enormous benefits to the agency and our clients.”