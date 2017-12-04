FCB wins larger mandate with Air Canada The agency's Montreal and Toronto offices will handle global retail communications as part of the assignment.

Air Canada has expanded FCB Canada’s mandate to include its retail communications platform.

FCB previously handled the loyalty, CRM and email sides of Air Canada’s business, including Altitude, the airline’s frequent-flyer program. FCB Montreal will take the lead on the account with FCB Toronto, having worked on the Air Canada file for more than 20 years.

Tyler Turnbull, CEO of FCB Canada, says the agency’s job will be to use the retail platform to “double down” on the airline’s recent business momentum and “bring the brand to life across everything that Air Canada does,” including digital communications and booking and loyalty experiences.

“For us to be able to grow our natural business, working with partners on the national side is really important,” says Samia Chebeir, president of FCB Montreal, who joined the agency about five months ago. “It’s like this first milestone in the transformation of the Montreal office.”

Earlier this year, FCB Canada was named AOR for BMW and for Fountain Tire. It also renewed its mandate with the Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation in January and was named Strategy’s 2017 Digital Agency of the Year for the second year in a row in November.

A number of other agencies participated in the competitive review for the retail communications mandate. Air Canada was not able to comment before press time on how FCB’s new mandate would impact its assignment with J. Walter Thompson, which was named the brand’s agency of record in 2013.