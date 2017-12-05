Check it out: Connor McDavid scores for CIBC The bank couldn't resist punning on the hockey star's financial "goals" in spots where he makes a surprise appearance.

The last person you might expect to see during an investment consultation is emerging Canadian hockey hero and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

At least, that’s what CIBC was banking on when it filmed spots featuring McDavid – himself a CIBC customer – surprising clients during consultations at a cafe and at their home. It’s the latest example of the bank’s efforts to keep its clients on their toes.

The two new digital spots promote CIBC’s Mobile Investment Consultant business. The service promises to have consultants meet you “almost anytime, almost anywhere” to discuss managing your money and investment goals.

The spots make the most of McDavid’s ability to scores goals and to provide assists, with the ads suggesting he has his own financial “goals” and that the bank’s consultants can “assist” clients with theirs.