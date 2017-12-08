Up to the Minute: The One Show’s Canadian jury members Plus, 1Milk2Sugars wins Artis, Match adds to its experiential team, and more news you may have missed.

Hires, new business and other news

Match Marketing Group has hired Rishi Gupta as account director for its experiential business in Canada. He will provide strategic direction and client service to the agency’s top clients.

PR and social media agency 1Milk2Sugars has added Artis, a makeup brush company, to its client roster. The agency will help build brand awareness for Artis as it enters the Canadian market through a retail partnership with Holt Renfrew. The account was won without an RFP process.

The One Club for Creativity, a non-profit organization celebrating creative excellence in advertising and design, has announced its panel of juries for The One Show 2018. Among the 200 jury members selected to represent 34 countries, Canada is represented by Pete Breton, CCO at Anomaly; Anthony Chelvanathan, group creative director at Leo Burnett Toronto; Monique Gamache, partner and design director at Wax; Peter Ignazi, CCO at Cossette; and Jim Joseph, CEO of Citizen Relations.

Media

Horizon Media has landed in Toronto with the opening of its first office outside the U.S. Former MediaCom SVP Kevin Kivi will lead the agency’s Canadian operations. Horizon chose to open an office in Canada because several of its international clients have operations here in the country.

iHeartRadio has on-boarded more than 1,000 new radio stations across multiple genres, giving them access to the broadcast and radio platform’s 1.8 million listeners. The update to the platform’s mobile app increases the number of stations tenfold and makes some of the world’s most popular podcasts available on the platform.

Touché was named Agency of the Year at the Festival of Media North America Awards in New York on Nov. 30. The agency brought back 9 awards, including 6 Gold and 3 Silver for its work with Sport Chek and Canadian Safe School Network (CSSN). The campaign for CSSN also won the Campaign of the Year Award.