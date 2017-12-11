Co-chairs announced for 2018 Marketing Awards Nominations have also been opened for judges to help evaluate the best creative marketing work.

The co-chairs for the 2018 Marketing Awards Main, Design and Multicultural juries have been announced, along with a call for qualified experts to join the panels.

The awards’ Main jury will be co-chaired by Lance Martin, ECD and partner at Union, and Mia Pearson, CEO of MSLGroup / co-founder of North Strategic and Notch Video.

The Design jury will be co-chaired by Claude Auchu, partner, executive chairman and head of design at Lg2, and Claire Dawson, co-founder and creative director at Underline Studio.

The Multicultural jury will be co-chaired by Timothy Yip, COO of Maple Diversity Communications, and Salima Jivraj, managing director of Nourish Food Marketing, founder of Halal Food Festival and editor-in-chief of Halal & Co Media.

A call for nominations has also been opened for industry experts to serve on this year’s juries.

In particular, the awards are seeking an online benchmarking jury for the recently announced Craft categories. Members of the dedicated online Craft jury will be tasked with putting through award-worthy animation, art direction, copywriting, production, directing and post-production before the cases are evaluated by the Main jury.

More information on categories can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Nominations should be sent to Zoe Sherwood by Jan. 12.