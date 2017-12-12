Taxi adds Frank Macera to creative team The CD joins the agency's Toronto office after three years at Tribal.

Taxi has added to its creative leadership in Toronto, hiring Frank Macera as its newest creative director.

Macera joins from Tribal Worldwide’s Toronto office, which he joined in 2014 as an ACD. He’s also been on the creative teams at Leo Burnett, BBDO Toronto and J. Walter Thompson, working with clients including McDonald’s, Volkswagen, Johnson & Johnson, IKEA and P&G.

Macera’s hiring also helps to fill a gap left by creative director Tom Greco, who departed the agency over the summer.

Macera joins other recent CD addition George Giampuranis, who was brought on to Taxi’s Montreal team to lead creative on the agency’s Fido account. The agency has also recently named a new head of strategy in Montreal.

As of this year, the agency no longer works on the Boston Pizza or Kraft Peanut Butter creative accounts, but was named Canadian AOR for Audi, Beam Suntroy and UBC, and also led a new brand platform for Mark’s.