Holmes PR takes home new business

The Toronto-based boutique agency has recently won the business of Spin Master Entertainment, Canfitpro and the Toronto Public Library Foundation.

Holmes PR will work to raise Spin Master Entertainment’s global profile. The animation studio currently produces animated shows Rusty Rivets and PAW Patrol, the latter of which is broadcast in more than 160 countries and considered one of the most popular preschool television programs.

The agency has also been named the AOR for Canfitpro, a Canadian provider of education in the fitness industry. Holmes will be responsible for raise awareness of its membership services, conferences, trade shows, education and certifications. The agency will also develop PR campaigns to help the organization celebrate its 25th anniversary next year leading up to its World Fitness Expo in August.

Holmes PR has also been given a new mandate with the Toronto Public Library Foundation, which the agency has previously worked with. The agency will lead a new media relations campaign for its Biblio Bash fundraiser gala, held in April, which helps to fund digital innovation programs for the library.