RACING TOWARDS REGULATION: BRANDING IN CANADA’S NEW CANNABIS MARKET

The smoke is starting to clear, as pictures of Canada’s provincial cannabis markets start to emerge. Each province will establish their own rules, regulations and retail environments for recreational marijuana. Marketing, or perhaps a government-mandated lack thereof, will be a unique challenge for cannabis brands as they seek to capture consumer attention.

Alison Gordon, CEO of licensed producer 48 North, will discuss the marketing and branding challenges her company faces in the run-up to legalization, and how her team plans to stay nimble as the country braces for this pivotal moment.