Rain43 introduces a new VP Camielle Clark joins as new branding and internal programs cap off a year of growth.

Toronto’s Rain43 has ended an already busy 2017 with a number of changes, including a new addition to its leadership team.

The agency recently hired Camielle Clark as VP and head of integrated production, having previously worked in production roles with Edelman, Grey and JWT. Clark will join Rain43′s leadership team, which last fall added new general manager Christine McNab from Publicis. (Rain43 also added three new creatives to its leadership team last year ahead of the planned departure of agency co-founder and CCO John Farquhar.)

Clark will be focused on running the production department in way that maintains Rain43′s efficiency and “speed-to-market” capabilities, an important differentiator for the agency over the year.

Further to that goal, the agency has now done away with yearly performance reviews in favour of an internal coaching and mentoring program that prioritizes continuous feedback throughout the year. On the flip side, it has also instituted an unlimited vacation program that includes a mandatory minimum vacation length for all staff, to reduce staff burn-out and ensure efficiency “doesn’t come at the cost of the staff’s happiness and well-being.”

This year has also seen the agency pick up new business from Freedom Mobile, Carlson Wagonlit Travel and various new assignments with the Government of Ontario. Rain43 has also created new branding and visual identity, which has been incorporated into its remodeled office space and a new website.