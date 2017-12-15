Rethink names new managing partners Creative directors Leia Rogers and Morgan Tierney join the agency's leadership team in Vancouver.

Rethink is rounding out the year by adding creative directors Leia Rogers and Morgan Tierney to its management team in Vancouver.

Rogers and Tierney will retain their previous CD duties in addition to their new managing partner positions, adding creative expertise to the office’s existing team: Glen Chalcraft, who is focused on business elements at the agency, and Darren Yada, who took on his strategy-focused position earlier this year. Rethink currently has nine managing partners across its offices in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

“Rethink has always been an agency driven by creative,” Chalcraft said in a release. “We’re excited to welcome Morgan and Leia into the management group to keep that creative foundation strong.”

Rogers joined Rethink as an intern in 2009, having worked as an art director on campaigns for A&W, BCAA, Coast Capital Savings, The Canadian Fairtrade Network, Alzheimer’s Society of BC and Playland. Recently, she’s been a creative director on campaigns for Uniqlo.

Tierney started at Rethink in 2012, also as an intern. Since then, she has worked on Shaw Communications’ animated “Bot World” platform and been a writer on award-winning campaigns for clients including Molson Canadian, Science World and Playland. She’s currently working on a launch campaign for Coast Capital Savings’ upcoming national expansion.

The new managing partners are part of a larger group of year-end promotions at the agency. Art Director Eric Arnold and copywriter Sean O’Connor (both in Vancouver), designer Jake Lim (the agency’s first designer in Toronto) and copywriter Xavier Blais (the agency’s first creative hire in its Montreal office in 2015) have all been promoted to associate creative director.

This year, Rethink picked up a range of new business with Kraft Peanut Butter, IKEA, WestJet and the aforementioned Uniqlo. In the fall, it also made a number of additions to its strategy team in Toronto.