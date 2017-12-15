Up to the Minute: Bond Brand Loyalty names new VP Plus, MTY chooses ImageMotion, Holt partners with Chase Hospitality and more news you may have missed.

Hires, promotions and other news

Bond Brand Loyalty has promoted Kyle Davies to the role of VP of global insights. The new role will support the agency’s efforts to expand its presence in Europe and Latin America. Davies previously served as director of marketing research at the agency.

Christopher Walton has assumed the role of Cue Digital Media’s first director of creative and strategic sales. He will head the agency’s influencer programs, content marketing, sponsorship initiatives and social media strategy.

Martin Proteau has returned to agency Tink as director of strategy. He was previously the agency’s director of consulting services before joining the Dairy Farmers of Canada in 2016. Proteau will oversee digital strategy, client experience and content and media services.

New business and other news

MTY Food Group has selected ImageMotion as its social media and influencer marketing agency. MTY, whose dozens of franchise brands include Mr. Sub, Mucho Burrito, Manchu Wok and Thai Express, also signed a deal earlier this week to acquire Imvescor Restaurant Group, which owns the Baton Rouge, Pizza Delight and Scores restaurants.

Luxury retailer Holt Renfrew has partnered with Chase Hospitality Group to open five Colette Grand Café locations across Canada starting next year. The French-inspired restaurant will replace the current Holts Café in Edmonton, Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto.

The Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival, a Toronto-based photography festival, has retained NKPR as its PR agency of record for the 11th year.

The One Club for Creativity, a non-profit organization celebrating creative excellence in advertising and design, has announced its nine jury chairs for the ADC 97th Annual Awards. The chairs include Toronto’s Anita Kunz, who will oversee the illustration jury.

Media

Telus has extended its partnership with Hockey Canada through 2022. The deal includes the title sponsorship of Canada’s National Midget Championship and integrations with the IIHF World Junior Championship. The Canadian telco has been a partner of Hockey Canada since 2004.

Astral OOH, the out-of-home advertising arm of Bell Media, has launched a new self-serve programmatic platform powered by Hivestack, a marketing tech firm. The platform will allow advertisers to buy programmatically across the agency’s digital signage network based on real-time mobile location data and customized audience segments.