ConAgra adds Lamb Creative to agency roster The PR shop will help lead campaigns for the CPG company's Hunt's, Healthy Choice and Frontera brands.

ConAgra Brands has named Lamb Creative Group as its newest agency partner.

The marketing and PR agency will develop public relations campaigns for ConAgra’s Hunt’s, Healthy Choice and Frontera food brands over the next year. It will work alongside the company’s other agency partners, namely Per Se Brand Experience, Match MG, MK Media and Active International.

Tebbie Chuchla, head of marketing for ConAgra Brands Canada, said in a statement that it chose the agency because of its “proven track record” in the food and CPG categories.

Over the last year, Lamb Creative has won the business of new clients that include High Liner Foods, Haven Toronto and Heritage Education Funds. It has also run new campaigns for previous clients, including Yves Veggie Cuisine and Fisherman’s Friend. Through work for Yves and Tilda Basmati Rice, the agency has expanded its operations to support campaigns running in the U.S.