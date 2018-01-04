Want to be a Marketing Awards Craft juror? If you're an expert in the production field, you have until Jan. 8 to submit a nomination to judge Canada's best technical work.

With the creation of a new Craft category for the 2018 Marketing Awards, the search is now on for industry experts to serve on a dedicated jury and help evaluate the best technical creative work in Canada.

Announced in December, the Craft category at the 2018 Marketing Awards was created to give recognition to work based solely on the quality of its animation, art direction, copywriting, production, directing, sound design and post-production.

Members of the dedicated online jury will be tasked with putting through award-worthy technical work before the cases are evaluated by the Main jury. Nominated jurors should preferably have production backgrounds, working as animators, editors, photographers, sound engineers and the like. Nominations for the Craft jury should be sent to Zoe Sherwood by Jan. 8.

Further information about the awards – including deadlines for entries and information about categories – can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Featured image from the Marketing Awards campaign, created by agency Union for the 2018 program.