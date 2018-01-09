INNOVATION OUTSIDE THE BOX Sam Olstein, GE’s Director of Global Innovation, has led the brand through some of its most dazzling and provocative marketing ...

Sam Olstein, GE’s Director of Global Innovation, has led the brand through some of its most dazzling and provocative marketing campaigns in recent years.

From using GE’s digital technology to broadcast an up-close look at an active volcano in Nicaragua, to creating a massive, scientifically-perfect meat smoker at SXSW, Olstein has found ingenious ways to present GE’s technological capabilities to a younger generation. Olstein will discuss how his team has developed an innovation-focused culture within a legacy brand, further solidifying the role that GE will play in the tech sector’s future.