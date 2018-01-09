THE FUTURE 100: KEY TRENDS FOR MARKETERS
Lucie Greene, Worldwide Director of the JWTIntelligence Innovation Group, will present exclusive findings from JWT’s 2018 Future 100 Report. A product of JWT’s in-house futures and innovation think tank, the Future 100 provides a look at the year ahead, identifying key trends in technology, retail, culture, marketing and more. Greene will provide an essential roundup of the most important information for marketers to have in their arsenal as they face the future.