Thinkingbox continues to grow Following a string of hires, the agency has named a new director of production to oversee its west coast work.

Digital production shop Thinkingbox has hired Ryan Bourret as director of production in its Vancouver office.

Bourret joins the team from Toronto, where he previously worked as director of production at Sid Lee. He has over 12 years experience in the industry, having also held roles at DDB Toronto and John St.

As a creative and digital production agency, Thinkingbox has offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Los Angeles. Bourret will oversee of all the agency’s west coast production from the Vancouver and Los Angeles offices.

Over the last six months, Thinkingbox has continued to grow with the addition of over a dozen staff members across its three offices. It will be looking to fill an additional 10 roles in the coming months.

Thinkingbox recently worked on a VR campaign for the History Channel’s Vikings and produced a website for a Mazda campaign in August.