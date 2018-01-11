Meet the first round of 2018 Marketing Awards jurors The industry experts that will spotlight creative excellence on the Main, Design and Multicultural juries.

The industry experts set to take seats at the Main, Design and Multicultural jury tables for the 2018 Marketing Awards have been revealed.

Now in its 96th year, the Marketing Awards recognize creative excellence in advertising and branding, with the selected jurors reflecting the breadth of creative leadership across the industry. Stay tuned for next week’s reveal of the online Main and Craft juries.

Teaming up as co-chairs of the Main jury are Mia Pearson, CEO of MSL Group Canada and co-founder of North Strategic and Notch Video, and Lance Martin, ECD and partner of Union. Claude Auchu, partner, executive chairman and head of design at Lg2, and Claire Dawson, co-founder and CD at Underline Studio, will head the Design jury. The Multicultural jury will be co-chaired by Timothy Yip, managing director of Maple Diversity Communications, and Salima Jivraj, account director of Nourish Food Marketing, founder of Halal Food Festival Toronto and founder and editor-in-chief of the Halal Foodie website.

These are the creative leaders joining the six co-chairs:

Main Jury

Brian Sheppard, EVP, ECD, Saatchi & Saatchi

Ron Smrczek, ECD, The&Partnership

Etienne Bessette, head of creative, FBC Canada

Alexis Bronstorph, CD, Sid Lee

Greg Bolton, CD, Jam3

Steph Mackie, owner,Mackie Biernacki

Leia Rogers, managing partner, CD, Rethink

Dhaval Bhatt, CD, No Fixed Address

Denise Rossetto, CCO, BBDO

Peter Ignazi, CCO, Cossette

Marketa Krivy, ECD, Tribal Worldwide

Karen Howe, president, CD, The Township

Design Jury

Mike Kelar, co-founder, creative, Jacknife Design

Stussy Tschudin, president at RGD, principal and design director at Forge Media + Design

Dominic Ayre, CD, Hambly & Woolley

Glenda Rissman, principal, q30 design

Catherine D’Amours, art director and graphic designer, Nouvelle Administration

Allison Chambers, AD, designer, Will Creative

Mooren Bofill, executive director of design, John St.

Lisa Nakamura, CD design, Cossette

Multicultural Jury

George Kan, partner, CD, Captus Advertising

Sachi Mukerji, CEO, CD, Monsoon Communications

Meghna Srinivas, director of client service, multicultural lead, McCann

Bobby Sahni, partner, co-founder, Ethnicity Multicultural Marketing + Advertising

Elsa Lai, CD, Koo Multicultural/Consultant and President Bluesky Creative Communications

Ian Koo, CD, Balmoral Multicultural Marketing

Jensen Tsoi, partner, CD, Dyversity Communications

Kate Zhao, copywriter, content producer, Hamazaki Wong Marketing Group

New to the 2018 Marketing Awards is the addition of a Craft category as a way to recognize the technical aspects of creative work. The nine Craft subcategories are: animation, editing, sound design, direction, special effects, art direction, copywriting, cinematography and photography. Other categories included in the awards show include film, direct and branded content among others.

Members of the Craft jury, as well as the online jury, will be announced next week.

Agencies, marketers and publishers have until Feb. 2 to submit their creative work. Judging will take place throughout February and March. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website. For a list of the 2017 winners, see here.